DFW trainers take the goods to Canton

DALLAS, Tx. - Hundreds have been affected by the tornadoes in Canton, now hundreds are trying to help those in need.

One of those in need is camp gladiator trainer Ashley Martinez.

"She lost her house her car all of her belongings inside so we are trying to help with just replacing as much as we can for her," says Camp Gladiator Partner Trainer and Regional Director Intern, Robbye Bernard.

As you probably assume, trainers aren`t the kind of people to lay around and wait. Fellow DFW CG business partners and campers wasted no time gathering supplies for Ashley`s family and others like hers.

"Some of the things we we were collecting specifically would be your basic toiletry items, toothbrush, tooth paste, shampoo, [...] lots and lots of bottles of water, paper towels," says Camp Gladiator Partner Trainer Becky Leverett.

Leverett and Bernard are among those trainers proving CG isn`t just about pumping iron.

"Our mission is to positively impact the physical fitness and ultimately the lives of as many people as possible," says Bernard.

"When I was loading my car up my heart was just, jumping for joy, I had tears in my eyes," says Leverett "all of this goodness and people opening up their hearts and donating so much to someone they've never even met [...] it speaks so much to the true vision and mission of camp gladiator."

Friday`s physical mission was to load up, and take the goods to Canton.

Clean up efforts continue into next week.