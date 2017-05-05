‘Wheel of Fortune’ Wheelmobile coming to Texas Motor Speedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - If you're ready to take a spin at the Texas Motor Speedway -- and maybe buy a vowel at the same time -- this may be your lucky chance! The Wheel of Fortune Wheelmobile will be at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Garage to hold auditions for the iconic game show this Saturday, May 6.

Guests can fill out an application and enter a drawing in hopes of being picked to play a round on stage, which will serve as an audition to be a contestant on the nationally syndicated TV game show.

There will be three different stage shows beginning at 1 p-m and the last at 4 p-m. Wheel of Fortune staff members will hand out applications an hour before each show begins.