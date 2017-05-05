There’s a beer made from human urine collected from a music festival 😳

The waste collected from Roskilde, northern Europe’s largest music festival, is now the source behind a new Danish beer, Pisner (yeah, that’s really the name).

Fifty-thousand liters of urine from the music festival was collected and used as malting fertilizer for the beer.

Norrebro Bryghus, the Danish restaurant and brewery who makes the beer, says the final product doesn’t contain any urine.

“When the news that we had started brewing the Pisner came out, a lot of people thought we were filtering the urine to put it directly in the beer and we had a good laugh about that,” said Henrik Vang, chief executive of the restaurant.

Using human waste as fertilizer is on a novelty scale according to Denmark’s Agriculture and Food Council.

The concept is called “beercycling.”