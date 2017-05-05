Yeah, Texas had a pretty rough week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS -- We have to ask, what the heck is goin' on, Texas?

There's been a series of senseless shootings and stabbings, and you can go all the way to Monday, April 24, when a man went into a Dallas office building and fatally shot his boss, before turning the gun on himself.

Then things really started to pick up within the past week:

Saturday, April 29: East Texas was hit with a "killer tornado", killing at least four people and injuring dozens.

Late that same night, a Balch Springs officer shot into a car that was leaving a part, ultimately killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Monday, May 1: Not only was a woman shot and killed in Fort Worth while sitting in her car at Ridgmar Mall, but it was also that same day when a University of Austin student was stabbed to death, and three other were wounded by a man with mental health troubles.

Wednesday, May 3: A 20-year-old North Lake College student was fatally shot on campus by an alleged stalker. The stalker then took his own life.

Later that evening, a sports bar manager was shot and killed in Arlington while trying to calm down his killer, who walked into the car acting bizarre. The killer was then shot and killed by a customer at the bar.

Let's all hope this cycle of "bad news" ends in Texas.