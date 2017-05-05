Murder warrant issued for Former Balch Springs officer who killed Jordan Edwards

DALLAS COUNTY — First he was fired, and now he has a warrant out for his arrest. Former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who allegedly shot and killed Jordan Edwards, has been charged with murder. A judge signed the warrant for his arrest Friday afternoon.

But the tragic night happened last Saturday when Jordan and his brothers were leaving a party. That’s when Oliver reportedly fired a rifle into their car shooting 15-year-old Jordan in the head!

At first, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber claimed the car Jordan and his brothers were in “aggressively” backed up toward officers, causing Oliver to fire his weapon.

But that wasn’t the same story later on when it was revealed the car was actually driving forward.

So as Jordan’s family prepares for his funeral cops are patiently waiting for his alleged killer to turn himself in.