Mike Huckabee tweets his Cinco de Mayo plans: salsa and Speedy Gonzales

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee has laid out his extensive plans for celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Twitter:
Not exactly diving deep into rich, cultural traditions with that one.
Of course, Huckabee probably isn’t the only one celebrating the day with salsa, margaritas, or in some chain Mexican food restaurant.
Although, we suggest not drinking the salsa. You’re doing it wrong, Mike.
As expected, Twitter has responded:
Ouch.
Regardless if you think the tweet is all in good fun or offensive, if you’re a politician, it’s probably best to stick with “Happy Cinco de Mayo!”.
And seriously, don’t drink an entire jar of salsa.