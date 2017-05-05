Mike Huckabee tweets his Cinco de Mayo plans: salsa and Speedy Gonzales

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee has laid out his extensive plans for celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Twitter:

For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day. Happy CdMayo! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 5, 2017

Not exactly diving deep into rich, cultural traditions with that one.

Of course, Huckabee probably isn’t the only one celebrating the day with salsa, margaritas, or in some chain Mexican food restaurant.

Although, we suggest not drinking the salsa. You’re doing it wrong, Mike.

As expected, Twitter has responded:

@GovMikeHuckabee stick to celebrating your people's culture of wearing khakis from Sears and taking rights away from minorities. — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) May 5, 2017

Ouch.

Regardless if you think the tweet is all in good fun or offensive, if you’re a politician, it’s probably best to stick with “Happy Cinco de Mayo!”.

And seriously, don’t drink an entire jar of salsa.