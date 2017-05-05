Burglars broke into Mesquite home, poured bleach on homeowner’s dog: police

MESQUITE, TX — The Mesquite Police Department have arrested two men suspected of burglarizing a home and pouring bleach on the homeowners dog.

Police responded to a call on May 3 that someone had broken into the home and trashed the place.

The owner had walked in to find missing items and the house ransacked. Food was thrown around the kitchen and personal items were thrown around the house.

What’s worse, the intruders poured bleach and other items on the homeowner’s dog, who was in a cage!

The dog was found still in the cage with red, swollen eyes. The poor pooch was sent to a local vet for treatment.

Thanks to a crime stoppers tip, police were able to make an arrest.

Zavier Humphrey, 18, was charged with two counts of Burglary of a Habitation and one count of Cruelty to Animals.

Jacob Hernandez, 17, has been charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation.