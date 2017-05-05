Boom Box: Most expensive videos of all time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Music videos are how artists make their songs come to life!

What started in the 1960’s as a cheap way to for artists to promote on television has evolved into multimillion dollar productions!

Some of the most expensive music videos of all time happen to come from hip-hop artists.

Kanye’s 2007 Stronger landed at 24 for $1.2 million. Mc Hammer has two spots on the list. His self-directed 1991 hit Here Comes the Hammer is at number 23 at $1.3 million and 2 Legit to Quit is at number eight for $2.5 million. So that’s where all his money went!

For $1.6 million and number 19 on the list is TLC’s 1999 Unpretty. Sitting at 16 for $2 million is Missy Elliott’s 1999 banger, She’s a B****.

Will Smith’s 1998 Miami is number 15 at $2 million. In 1999, Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson’s What’s it Gonna Be cost a whopping $2.4 million and has clinched the tenth spot on the list.

Rounding out the top of the most lavish music video list is Mariah Carey’s 1999 hit Heartbreaker featuring Jay Z, at number 9. Holding on to the sweet seven spot is Victory by Puff Daddy featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

The most expensive video of all time is none other than Scream by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson. It cost seven million dollars and it's been 27 years since it came out.

There you have it: a short list of the most expensive music videos to date.

We don’t know about you, but we’re very curious to see who will eventually top that!