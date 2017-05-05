Blind dog has her own seeing eye dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON -- It’s easy to see that two North Texas dogs, Bart and Babs, are best friends. But for one half of this dynamic duo, life is a bit harder to see.

“We got them about a year ago, and Babs had glaucoma. It progressed to the point that it was very painful so she had to have her eyes removed,” Jim Wenger said.

That`s right. The folks with DFW rescue me took in this pair of pups. but have noticed that even though Babs can't see, she relies on Bart to lead the way.

“He’s kind of her seeing eye dog. If he goes into a room, she’ll go into a room, If he gets on the couch, she’ll get on the couch, into the car. It`s amazing watching her you wouldn’t even know she doesn’t have eyes.”

Sure, things can get a little hairy for Babs, but with her seeing eye dog Bart. she knows she`s in good hands.

The two are up for adoption and folks with this rescue group have a vision on where these two dogs should end up.

“The difficult thing on finding them homes is they really need to be the only dogs in the house because Bart is a little protective of Babs and wants to be sure that she's all right. And that`s a little difficult because not all homes are ready to go from zero dogs to two,” Wenger said

So the tale of these two is not over yet and hopefully, a home isn't out of sight.