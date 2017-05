Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The Texas Rangers are eight games behind the Houston Astros and it looks like one of their top pitchers is out until the All Star break!

The team announced that left-hander, Cole Hamels, has been placed on the 10 day disabled list.

The veteran was scratched from his Tuesday start against the Astros when he felt sharp pain during his warm up in the bullpen.

After a MRI, Hamels was diagnosed with a right oblique strain and his injury is expected to put him out of the game for 8 weeks.