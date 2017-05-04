Texas House unanimously approves bill to save Dallas Police and Fire pensions

AUSTIN – Unanimous preliminary approval to a bill that will save the failing Dallas Police and Fire Pension System occurred on Wednesday.

It took less than 10 minutes for the state House of Representatives to give approval to support the system.

The approval is a step in a long process to keep Dallas police and firefighters’ retirement funds from going broke within the next 10 years because of concealed bad investments and unsustainable benefits.

Although preliminary, the House showed overwhelming support to Dallas police and firefighters who could feel their efforts vindictive to them, especially from Mayor Mike Rawlings, who had been hesitant about the bill.

The formal vote to send the bill to the Senate is expected on Thursday.