Prom tales: Guy gets arrested during “promposal”, girl takes college acceptance letter as date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKEFIELD, WI -- Seems like "the dress" doesn't really get the spotlight it once did during prom season!

These days it's all about "promposals" (how one gets asked to prom). We must say, there are a lot of creative students out there.

Like this guy, who got the whole Brookfield Police Department in on his prank.

Unfortunately, there's some people who don't even get asked out to prom.

Like this girl, who decided to take her Harvard acceptance letter to prom instead.

Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 💕🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu — • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

The gag is four years from now she'll be worried about her day job and not her prom date!