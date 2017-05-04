New Details: Man with CHL Kills Gunman in Arlington Sports Bar Shooting, Vigil Held Thursday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX - We're learning more about the shooting at a sports bar in Arlington Wednesday night.

Specifically, the investigation is taking some twists and turns.

But first, the backstory.

Just after six last night police were called to Zona Caliente on South Cooper Street.

They tell us 48-year-old James Jones, who had a gun and two knives, shot the manager of the bar, 37-year-old Cesar Perez before being shot by a customer who has a conceal and carry handgun license.

Thursday, police expanded on what exactly happened when Jones went into the bar: they say he was yelling incoherently and that`s when Perez walked over to try to calm him down. Police say at that point Jones shot Perez in the head.

That`s when the CHL holder stepped up, told his wife to hide, then shot and killed Jones.

One question people are asking is whether a person can carry in a bar, the answer is it depends. In this case, the answer is yes.

"[But] right now just with the preliminary information," said Lt. Christopher Cook with the Arlington Police Wednesday night, "we have it definitely sounds like that that individual tried to do the right thing and to prevent further loss of life."

Investigators are also looking into whether alcohol and/or drug use, as well as mental health, are factors of the initial shooting.

Police questioned the CHL holder before he was ultimately released.

At this point, we still don`t know his name, but a lot of people are calling him a hero, because who knows what would have happened if he hadn`t been there.

One of the lives lost last night, Cesar Perez, is being remember this evening during a vigil just hours ago.

"He was just a great man and would take care of me all the time and he would always say 'Hey Mijo, how you doin?` `I`m doing great tio how are you?` and just a lot of meaning behind what he told me, he really cared," says Sebastian Garcias. "He was a great man and he will never be forgotten."

Now friends and family grieve for their loss. And police, continue to investigate.