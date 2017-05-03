Two ex-UNT basketball players accused of promoting prostitution, sex assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, TX — Drugs, prostitution and the North Texas basketball team?! That’s the story coming out of Denton in what might be a big time scandal for the program.

Here’s the timeline of events: According to an arrest warrant obtained by NewsFix, on March 30th, a sexual assault report was submitted at UNT by a Resident Assistant, alleging sexual assault and promotion of prostitution.

On April 4th, that RA told UNT Police that he overheard a call between a female student and UNT basketball student manager Brian Johnson, as well as another basketball player, in which Johnson and the player “solicited the victim to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money.”

UNT police got a warrant and searched the suspect’s apartment on April 6th, found marijuana at the premises and determined it belong to Johnson and another former UNT basketball player: Rickey Brice Jr.

On May 1st, Brice was booked on charges of misdemeanor possession and today Johnson was also arrested on the possession charge as well as a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

In a letter from the UNT president to the student body the school says that none of the students involved are allowed on campus and that they believe this “to be an isolated incident involving individuals who are no longer associated with our men’s basketball program.

The school has retained the law firm of Bond, Schoeneck & King to conduct an independent review to “ensure that there are no cultural or climate issues with the program.”

So, UNT is moving quick to make sure this doesn’t become the next Baylor scandal. Only time will tell just how big a deal this is.