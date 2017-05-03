This new ‘Fidget Spinner’ craze is causing a distraction in classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, FL -- We all know how hard it is to pay attention in class. Now THIS!

Some schools are cracking down on Fidget Spinners. Remember those origami fortune tellers to keep you busy in class?! Well, these "spinners" are putting a new spin on hand games.

Their popularity is on such a roll that things are starting to spin out of control at schools. One elementary in Evanston,Illinois has even banned them. Officials claim the fidgets are fidgeting with the kids' functioning skills.

But the twist on this tale is the spinners were reportedly created to stimulate students mind-- not spoil them! Advocates say they can also help with autism, anxiety, and ADHD.