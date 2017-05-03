Next Generation Action Network meets with Dallas County DA in wake of Balch Springs shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY -- Members of the Next Generation Action Network have the ear of the Dallas County DA when it comes to discussing the Balch Springs shooting.

After the officer who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards was fired Tuesday night, Next Generation members wanted to make sure their complaints were being heard during a meeting Wednesday morning.

President of Next Generation, Minister Dominque Alexander said, " we also expressed to her that the Dallas County District Attorney's Office has a long history of failing the community in prosecuting officers in many cases."

Other community members were also at the meeting, threatening the DA Faith Johnson with an outrage in the city of Dallas - if there's not an incident in the case.

Rev. Dr. Jeff hood said, "how many persons of color are going to have to be slaughtered in our streets before you do something... how many churches are going to have to look and see this happening before they do something?"

The now former officer Roy Oliver fired a rifle into a car of teens leaving a party, Saturday night, ultimately shooting Jordan in the head.

Jordan's family is calling for the former officer to be charged with murder but is asking the Dallas community not to protest until Jordan is laid to rest.