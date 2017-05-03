New book claims Obama proposed to another woman before Michelle!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Who doesn’t love Obama and Michelle? #RelationshipGoals, am I right?!

Books, art and even movies have been inspired by the love birds. But sources say, their love story wasn't a smooth ride and Michelle wasn't bae number one.

Here's the tea.

For eight years, Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian David j Garrow has been working on what's said to be the most revealing biography ever on Obama’s early years. It's called Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama and drops on May 9th.

The book claims Obama proposed to a different woman, Sheila Miyoshi Jager, twice!

Oh, it gets juicier. He allegedly kept creeping with Jager until he officially tied the knot with Michelle. Sounds like a presidential love triangle.

But either way, it worked out because Jager said no, twice! Obama went on to Harvard Law School where he met our former FLOTUS, and we all know what happened after that.

Either way, we're sure Rising Star is going to be a page turner.