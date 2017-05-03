Shootout inside Arlington sports bar ends with customer killing gunman

ARLINGTON — Cops are investigating a shootout at Zona Caliente Sports Bar in Arlington.

Witnesses say it all started with a mad man storming into the restaurant on South Cooper Wednesday evening. We’re told he started yelling, then opened fire, shooting and killing at least one person.

Before he could take off, a customer reportedly pull out his concealed weapon and killed the suspect.

Arlington PD is on scene and investigating.

We are working a shooting call with 2 confirmed deceased. 1 of the 2 deceased is believed to be the shooter. Location was a restaurant/bar pic.twitter.com/MIonmvrA9L — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) May 4, 2017

This story is developing. Check back for updates.