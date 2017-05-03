Join CW33 at Free Comic Book Day at Zeus Comics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're teaming up with our resident CW/DC universe experts at Zeus Comics for Free Comic Book Day!

There will be over 50 free titles available, including Riverdale and other DC titles, plus you'll get a chance to meet artist and creators!

CW33 will be out with our tent and plenty of free posters!

Don't forget to to dust off the Arrow or Flash costumes (you have them, right?) because there will be a CW character costume contest with prizes from Zeus!

Free Comic Book Day at Zeus Comics

May 6th 10am - 4pm

Guest list:

Jenny Frison: artist Wonder Woman, Clean Room, Revival, Xena

Jen Van Meter: writer Hopeless Savages, Death Defying Dr Mirage, Spider-Man:Black Cat

Michael Lark: artist Lazarus, Gotham Central

Ken Lowery: writer Like a Virus, Night Driver

Robert Wilson IV: artist Heartthrob, Knuckleheads, Bitch Planet

Jordan Boyd: colorist Deadly Class, Invisible Republic, Kingpin, Savage Things

Chad Thomas: artist TMNT Amazing Adventures, Mega Man

Emily Rose Romano: illustrator

Shonuff Studios Halo & Terry Parr: artists Zombie Kitty, Aerobicide The Extreme Ninja Workout

Fully Artomatic Ruby Boiko & Vinh-Luan Luu: artists

Dan Peeler/Charlie Rose: writers/illustrators Dragons of Romania

