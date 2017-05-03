Join CW33 at Free Comic Book Day at Zeus Comics

We're teaming up with our resident CW/DC universe experts at Zeus Comics for Free Comic Book Day!
There will be over 50 free titles available, including Riverdale and other DC titles, plus you'll get a chance to meet artist and creators!
CW33 will be out with our tent and plenty of free posters!
Don't forget to to dust off the Arrow or Flash costumes (you have them, right?) because there will be a CW character costume contest with prizes from Zeus!
Free Comic Book Day at Zeus Comics
May 6th 10am - 4pm
Guest list:
Jenny Frison: artist Wonder Woman, Clean Room, Revival, Xena
Jen Van Meter: writer Hopeless Savages, Death Defying Dr Mirage, Spider-Man:Black Cat
Michael Lark: artist Lazarus, Gotham Central
Ken Lowery: writer Like a Virus, Night Driver
Robert Wilson IV: artist Heartthrob, Knuckleheads, Bitch Planet
Jordan Boyd: colorist Deadly Class, Invisible Republic, Kingpin, Savage Things
Chad Thomas: artist TMNT Amazing Adventures, Mega Man
Emily Rose Romano: illustrator
Shonuff Studios Halo & Terry Parr: artists Zombie Kitty, Aerobicide The Extreme Ninja Workout
Fully Artomatic Ruby Boiko & Vinh-Luan Luu: artists
Dan Peeler/Charlie Rose: writers/illustrators Dragons of Romania
Bigfanboy.com
Unearthly Comics