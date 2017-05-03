It’s all good! Your chance to help celebrate Nathan Fillion’s birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Nathan Fillion is no stranger to serenity, so it's no surprise he's keeping the peace and giving back to the less fortunate.

His latest contribution goes to the Sawla Children's Home, which is a shelter in Ghana housing and caring for about 50 orphans.

Now, Nathan wants you to be apart of his project. He's choosing one lucky fan for a trip to have a special birthday lunch with him. All you have to do is log on to Prizeo.com and donate to Sawla Children's Home!

C'mon, who can say no to the birthday boy?