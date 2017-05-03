2 dead in North Lake College murder-suicide, campus closed Wednesday & Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - Irving police say two are dead following a murder-suicide Wednesday morning at North Lake College. One of the deceased is a shooting victim, the other the suspected gunman.

Students say a female in the cafeteria was shot and killed; this has not been confirmed and police have not released any identification or further details.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The campus will be closed the rest of the day Wednesday and all day Thursday, according to a North Lake College alert.

ALL CAMPUSES ARE CLOSED TODAY AND TOMORROW. All classes are canceled. If you are not on campus, stay away. — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

Students say a female in the cafeteria was shot and killed; this has not been confirmed and police have not released any identification or further details.

The Dallas County Community College alert system sent warnings via social media Wednesday morning for everyone on campus to go to the nearest room and lock-down. Those not on campus were warned to stay clear.

We are still on Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police is on the scene. — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

Twitter user @jliv9 posted video with the caption, "northlakecopsnow cops with assault rifles field hallways as we were evacuated"

#activeshooter at @northlakenow cops with assault rifles field hallways as we were evacuated pic.twitter.com/WE1jlhKjUd — jliv (@jliv9) May 3, 2017

The college confirmed on Facebook that police were on scene. "Proceed with others to the nearest room and barricade and/or lock yourselves in the room. Wait in place for further instructions from police. If you are not on campus, STAY AWAY for your own safety. We''ll update you as soon as we can."