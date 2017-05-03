2 dead in North Lake College murder-suicide, campus closed Wednesday & Thursday

IRVING - Irving police say two are dead following a murder-suicide Wednesday morning at North Lake College. One of the deceased is a shooting victim, the other the suspected gunman.
Students say a female in the cafeteria was shot and killed; this has not been confirmed and police have not released any identification or further details.
The campus will be closed the rest of the day Wednesday and all day Thursday, according to a North Lake College alert.
The Dallas County Community College alert system sent warnings via social media Wednesday morning for everyone on campus to go to the nearest room and lock-down. Those not on campus were warned to stay clear.
Twitter user @jliv9 posted video with the caption, "northlakecopsnow cops with assault rifles field hallways as we were evacuated"
The college confirmed on Facebook that police were on scene. "Proceed with others to the nearest room and barricade and/or lock yourselves in the room. Wait in place for further instructions from police. If you are not on campus, STAY AWAY for your own safety. We''ll update you as soon as we can."