Foodie Feature: Millennial Chef Showcase

DALLAS – Three chefs, three courses, one delicious event. The second annual Millennial Chef Showcase took place at Dallas’ Lofty Spaces Thursday. The event, hosted by The Culture Supplier , provided guests with a tasty experience.

The first dish, prepared by Chef Amber Williams of Le Rouge Cuisine, included a southern seafood roll with a Cajun dusted potato wedge and a poblano aioli drizzle.

“The pressure was on because this is what sets the atmosphere,” Williams told Newsfix. “So I wanted to show a little bit of my culture, a little bit of my background being from Louisiana.”

The main course, prepared by Chef Will Webster included smoked Gouda mac and cheese cups topped with shredded oxtails, finished with chipotle aioli and jalapeno relish.

“I’m from Atlanta, Texas, a small country town,” Webster said. “My grandmother would always cook and I would always see her and I just fell in love with it.”

Last - but not least – the dessert course was provided by Chef Jared Pierre, who prepared sweet potato pie, served with bourbon pecan praline ice cream and a honey whiskey reduction sauce.

“When you have an event and it’s an adult, after work type of thing, you automatically think alcohol,” Pierre told Newsfix. “I’m actually a vodka guy, but sweet potato pie and bourbon and whiskey go hand in hand.”