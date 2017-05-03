Chew on This: Baddie Brunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – It's no secret that brunching in Dallas is the thing to do on the weekends. But one woman is looking to change the way women are coming together over grits and mimosas – with the Baddie Brunch Series

"The Baddie Brunch Series Inc. started originally as a social experiment,” Chandler told NewsFix. Chandler is the founder and hostess of the Baddie Brunch Series Inc. "I had friends from college, friends I met when I moved back home to Dallas, and I wanted to blend them together, but I was kind of nervous and apprehensive. We see images on reality TV about black women getting together and what that could look like and I wanted to stray away from that."

"I had my first Baddie Brunch series last year, and it went perfectly,” Chandler said.

And the latest gathering – featuring the baddies in blue – was all about business; something Chandler says was much needed.

"I didn't recognize that until my Houston brunch that I last month,” Chandler told NewsFix. “I had women to stand up and speak out on the one thing they needed for their business to improve, and it was just a phenomenal response."

"It's been very inspiring,” attendee Alisha Gregory said. "So far, we've just gotten a lot of information from a lot of different aspects of the professional world."

"I expected it to be a nice networking opportunity with women, but I think I'm getting so much more,” attendee Channing Beumer told NewsFix. "It's a chance to connect and hear about issues and things that I face, and know that other women feel the same way."

And you can trust, when it comes to the baddie brunch series, this is only the beginning.

"Baddie Brunch Series should encompass everything and every aspect of the black woman,” Chandler said. "From reading – to Baddie Book Club, to working out – that's why I'm having Baddie Boot Camp. I want to expose black women to things we see other people doing that we think that we can't do. I want to do it."