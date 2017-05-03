3-year-old Fort Worth boy killed by car after chasing ball into street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A 3-year-old boy died early Tuesday in Fort Worth after he was struck by a car.

Police say Josiah Marquez was playing outside of his home in the 2600 block of Refugio Avenue Monday night when he chased a ball into the street just as a car was driving by. The boy was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center, where he later died.

Officers say the driver of the car stopped after the accident and was ticketed for driving without a license. Police do not believe speed was a factor in the boy's death.