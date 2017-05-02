You can tour the famous Southfork Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, TX — It’s the most famous Ranch in the world, home to big oil, big hair, and big Texas livin’. The Southfork Ranch was the fictional home of the Ewing family in the classic show “Dallas,” but the property itself is very real and just northeast of Big D.

“When the show came to the city of Dallas it was one of the most lucrative things for the city,” said Southfork tourism director Jennifer Allen. “It was wonderful to have the stars come out here and the film crews and to be able to bring jobs to Dallas and it really put the city of Dallas on the map.”

Well now that the classic soap and its recent reboot are off the air, the ranch still brings in plenty of people, with thousands coming out to the Ewing mansion from all over the globe.

“We have tourists from all over the world that come to Southfork just to see us from England, Germany, Sweden,” Allen said. “We have an abundance of international clients that come out.”

And with good reason. The show was broadcast in 96 nations, meaning that for millions, this is what they have in mind when they think of us!

Of course, you don’t have to be from out of town to relive the glory days of Dallas. Tours of the ranch and mansion are available 363 days a year. You can even saddle up and ride where JR rode!

Just watch your back. This is Dallas after all. You never know when the classic double cross is coming