Woman fatally shot in vehicle outside Ridgmar Mall

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police say a woman was shot several times in her car Monday night.

The shooting happened outside of Ridgmar Mall in west Fort Worth. The victim dialed 911 to report the incident, but by the time police arrived, the gunman fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Forth Worth where she was pronounced dead from her injures.

According to authorities, the suspect has been identified, but is believed to no longer be in the area.

The shooting is believed to be domestic related.