What happens when Bill Maher’s plane breaks down? Charities get paid!

DALLAS -- It appears when Bill Maher's plane doesn't start, Dallas charities get paid, and that includes our very own Ruff Life partner, Dallas Pets Alive!

"Some amazing Dallas charities really benefited from this mechanical malfunction in that airplane," Dallas Pets Alive! President and Executive Director Leslie Sans said Tuesday.

Dallas Pets Alive! dogs have taken many roles on NewsFix in our Ruff Life segment: from dinosaurs to tortured poets, the Prince of Darkness, and even a mouse...twice...at least.

And guess what? It paid off!

"He loved our mission, checked out our website, loved our social media presence, and he really felt like it was a good fit," said, describing how Maher picked them as a potential donor group.

Maher, the host of the long-running HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, felt bad when a grounded plane kept him from a Dallas show in January. His payback more than made up for it. He hosted a barbecue for everyone who came to Sunday's make up show, and all the proceeds split four ways between Dallas charities City Square, R.I.S.E., Duck Team 6, and yep, Dallas Pets Alive!

We're talking real, year-changing money from the Real Time host.

"We spent, in March alone, more than $20,000 on vet care for our animals, and we're going to put it to good use," Sans said. "Every dollar will go right back to the animals."

The stand-up show may have been three months late, but for the DPA dogs and the other charities, it was well worth the wait.