DALLAS - Texas Rangers' ace, Yu Darvish, has proved that trait extends beyond baseball.

The major league pitcher saw a post on Twitter about a dog in need of a new home and he decided to take action.

A radio producer in Dallas tweeted a photo of a pit bull named Sage, who was going to go to the pound if she wasn't adopted in a day.

In less than 24 hours, Darvish responded to the tweet saying he adopted the pup!