Spice of Blythe: Eat your way through the rainbow!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Spring is an exciting time as a chef, because the fruits and vegetables that are in season satisfy two of my favorite things: making food and shopping!

Oh, make that three - because color is everywhere too!

Just look at all the foods you can find at the farmer's market right now...

From heirloom tomatoes that you can use as an ingredient or just slice up and eat with some salt, to their younger cousins the green tomatoes. Don't sleep on these guys just because they're under-ripe... Deep fry them and add some pimento cheese!

Or how about strawberries?? We've talked before about how they can fit into desserts and cocktails, but how about strawberry pancakes? Trust me - they rock.

Also available fresh right now are mangos and papayas. And yes, they can be a little scary, but cut em up and try them! Or add them to a fruit tray, dip, or salsa.

And last but not least, okra. Yes, it's a little slimy, but fried okra is one of the simple joys that makes life worth living.

The Spice of Blythe is, try all of it! Eat your way through the farmers market from one end of the rainbow to the other. Sideline meat for a while and make fruits and veggies the center of your healthy, delicious, colorful dishes!