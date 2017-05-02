Schools warn parents about Netflix show ’13 Reasons Why’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

School officials are finding "reasons why" parents should be warned about a Netflix show. Some educators are sending letters home to parents, warning them that the series "13 Reasons Why" glorifies teen suicide.

The show is about a 17-year-old girl, named Hannah, who commits suicide and leaves behind a series of recorded audiotapes explaining why she took her life.

At least one school, St. Vincent Elementary in Canada, has even told parents that kids are not allowed to talk about the show while at school.

They wrote in a letter, "Please let your child know that discussion of 13 Reasons Why is not permitted at school due to the disturbing subject matter."

So Netflix decided to add more warnings for viewers about graphic content. But there's still mixed opinions on social media.

watch “13 Reasons Why” and you’ll realize just how important every little thing you say to someone really is. be kind, it could save a life — ☾ (@obxcurity) May 1, 2017

13 reasons why is either gonna encourage you to be nice to people or to commit suicide. no in between. — Bothaina (@BothainaAkram) May 1, 2017

But it's not all bad news for parents! According to a new study, bullying in U.S. schools may be decreasing.

The study out of Maryland, found that in-person and online bullying decreased there between 2005 and 2014.

And researchers are suggesting it's a result of the increasing number of anti-bullying policies.

Regardless of whether the bullying or suicide is in a hit show or in real life, the one thing we should all take away from this is: spot a problem early and fix it, before it's too late.