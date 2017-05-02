Pushing the Limit With Dallastenics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-What do you get when you mix calisthenics with the city you love? Dallastenics.

If you've see their videos on Instagram you might think "I can't do that," but organizer Luis Castro says that's not true.

By starting with the basics like sit ups, pushups, and pull ups you can work your way up to more advanced tricks.

Calisthenics, in it's truest form is body weight training, so you don't need all that gym equipment and unlike those at home workouts you don't have to follow any specific routines.

These guys and girls like to use their creativity when it comes to working out and pushing themselves to their next limit.

If you'd like to join Dallastenics, they meet every Sunday at 10 a.m. at White Rock Lake.