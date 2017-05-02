Loose dogs? Tethered dogs? Fences for Fido offers the solution in South Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- South Dallas wasn't always this way.

"These are old houses. These are old fences. It's been years," said South Dallas resident Sheila Dupree. "Trees grew up in them, and the dog sits there and figures out a way he's getting out, you know?"

No, loose dogs didn't used to be a worry.

"I live in this community. I was born and raised in this community. When I was growing up here, there were very few loose dogs," said Dallas resident and Resolution & Resources owner Todd Love.

"The fact that somebody got bitten and killed by a pack of dogs in this area, it's hard to wrap your head around that," Dallas dog advocate Lori Stone said.

A pilot program, Fences for Fido, has plans to put pitiful fences in the past.

"We're doing some minor repairs here and there, and those minor repairs make a major difference," said Fences for Fido founder Stephanie Timko.

Timko and her team started knocking on doors in November, asking owners if they needed help and were willing to get their dogs spayed/neutered and vaccinated so the city would approve the assistance.

"I was like, 'Noooo!' Dupree laughed. "When they came I thought they were coming to take my dogs."

A house fire led Dupree to her current property, and she adopted some of the neighborhood strays. In fact, of the six dogs in her backyard, only one was hers when she moved in.

The problem is she doesn't have a fence and has to chain her dogs in order to keep them off the street.

"I was displaced, and over here they had no fence. I did the best I could," she said.

Now Timko's team and Habitat for Humanity are filling in the gaps, with Lowe's providing the products to get it done.

They aren't planning on these fences falling over either.

"We are precision with our fencing," Love said about his team. "Whether it's a fence around a million dollar property or if it's just a fence to hold a dog in."

"We want to help them, and we want to help the dogs," Timko said. "The dogs are our number one priority."