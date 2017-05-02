Diggin’ in with Diggins: Street Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Yes, Syklar Diggins is a beast on the basketball court, but did you know she can get down in the kitchen, too? And what the Dallas Wings guard is dishing out is easy enough for anyone to make.

Now, it’s safe to say her skills stem from making lemonade out of lemons.

"I tore my ACL in 2015, and I was battling back and I was really just trying to get my body right and get ready for the season,” Diggins told NewsFix. “And I really got focused on other things. I had to pick up hobbies since I wasn't hoopin’, so I tried to get in the kitchen and learn how to cook for myself."

One of her go to meals? Tacos! Give it shot! And be sure to check out the Wings this season!

Skylar’s Street Tacos

Ingredients:

Ground Turkey

Chopped Bell Peppers

Chopped onions

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Avocado (sliced)

Soft corn taco shells

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Season ground turkey with salt and pepper

Cook in small skillet on medium high heat until brown.

Add veggies.

In a separate skillet, drizzle olive oil and warm up shells. (2-5 minutes)

Remove shells, ground turkey.

Dressed tacos, add cheese, avocado, (and whatever else you like)

Enjoy!