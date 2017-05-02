Dallas Commissioner John Wiley Price back on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- John Wiley Price is back in court, but this time, solely as an employee.

Yep, the Dallas County commissioner officially returned to the Commissioners Court on Tuesday after his seven-week corruption trial. Technically, Price wasn't off the job during the trial, but he was not present at the meetings.

And although he's got quite a few things to catch up on, he's glad to be back.

"It feels good just to be back where the people placed to begin with," said Price.

Last Friday, the jury found the commissioner not guilty on 7 of 11 counts, including bribery and fraud - after eight days of deliberations. As for the other four, we're not sure what will happen with those quite yet. The prosecution still could retry J.W.P.

But, it seems that Price has been in a great mood ever since Friday. There were jokes and some laughter at the meeting, but ultimately, it's time for him to play catch-up.