Crayola amusement center coming to Plano’s Shops at Willow Bend

PLANO -- Watch out Lego Land, Crayola is trying to steal your color!

The "Crayola Experience" opened its fourth attraction in Plano with tons of stuff for the entire family.

"When you walk through a crayola experience, what's really neat is you see families doing creativity together," Crayola CEO Smith Holland said. "Moms, dads, kids, grandparents, they're all doing creativity together."

We're talking more than just coloring on some paper.

"You can do things with hot wax, you can do things with technology in terms of Color Alive, and bringing your coloring to life," Holland said. "It allows you to do all the great things you do with Crayola at home but in a much bigger larger than life way, and there's also a retail store that has all the regular crayola products you see, plus a lot of unique things you can find only in the Crayola Experience."

If you don't have kids, no problem! They're talking about creating events for adults who can color inside the lines.

"We're testing some things where we do some things at night. Think of wine and fun and creativity for adults. So the Crayola Experience really is for everybody," Holland said.

If you didn't see Crayola thinking outside the box on this one, you were clearly color blind.