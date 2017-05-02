Bloody HS stabbing leaves student ‘seriously’ injured in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH -- There's a cut throat investigation in Fort Worth after cops say a student stabbed another student in the throat at Brewer High School. The bloody attack happened during lunch prompting school officials to enforce a lock-down.
NewsFix spoke with students who claims they witnessed the attack.
"He's not a good guy, he's a thug" ... one student described the stabber.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Another classmate says the gash was "enough to spray blood".
Fort Worth PD says the suspect is in custody and being questioned.
This story is developing ...