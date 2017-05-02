Baylor University suspends fraternity after allegedly throwing an offensive ‘Cinco De Drinko’ party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO, TX -- A Kappa Sigma chapter at Baylor University learned a lesson they didn't plan on getting after their annual Cinco De Drinko party got them suspended. Huge sombreros and serapes were allegedly the dress code for a fiesta several other students protested.

so kappa sig threw a "mexican" party? yall are bold to yell build a wall but quick to have my culture as a theme for your wack ass party pic.twitter.com/vs9rfvP1iK — andrew (@terrifving) April 30, 2017

Witnesses reportedly told school officials that Kappa Sigma party-goers were dressed as construction workers and maids while covered in brown face chanting "build that wall."

Whether or not Kappa Sigma took too many tequila shots or not, their behavior caught the attention of the university's NAACP, Hispanic Student Association and Student Life Vice President.

In statements, BU said Kappa Sigma was temporarily suspended pending investigation. They also claim the frat's event did not align with the school's "Christian mission that actively supports a caring and diverse campus."

Kappa Sigma isn't the only ones turning Cinco De Mayo into 'Cinco De Drinko.' Just look on Twitter:

Who's excited for Cinco De Drinko?! @VenuBuffalo is the biggest party this Friday for one of the biggest parties of the year! pic.twitter.com/90A1ndsHoG — Dj Rankan (@DJRanKan) May 1, 2017

Some people are turned off from the whole 'Cinco De Drinko' phrase:

If you name your event "Cinco de Drinko", I'm definitely not going and I'm definitely not spending money at your establishment anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/Oug6u1iUra — Veronica H Castro (@VeronicahC) April 29, 2017

If you're Mexican or Mexican descent and really partake in "cinco de drinko", I'm judging #NotAHoliday — FC (@pewguina) May 2, 2017