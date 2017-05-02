Balch Springs officer fired after shooting, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards

BALCH SPRINGS — The Balch Springs officer who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards has been fired.

He has been identified as Roy Oliver.

Cops say Oliver fired a rifle into a car of unarmed teens Saturday night as they left a house party. Jordan was shot in the head. The chief initially said the car was aggressively backing up toward officers. But he’s since changed his story.

“In fact, according to the video that I viewed, the vehicle was forward as the officers approached,” Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said Monday during a press conference. “I misspoke. I take responsibility for that.”

At this time, the body cam video is not being released. But Chief Haber said he’s concerned by what he saw, “I do have questions in relation to my observation on the video and what is consistent with the policies and core values of the Balch Springs Police Department.”

A protest is planned for Wednesday at the Balch Springs Police Department. But Jordan’s family is asking the public not to march or protest as they prepare for his funeral.