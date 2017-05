We’ve teamed up with the Santé Center for Healing to address the growing opioid crises in Dallas / Fort Worth and to answer your questions.

If you’ve got a question about opioid addiction, such as heroin, hydrocodone, and other pain relievers, use the form below to submit a question anonymously.

Watch our interview with an addiction specialist on Facebook Live on Thursday, May 4 at 6:00 PM CST and get the answers to your questions.