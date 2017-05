AUSTIN – A stabbing at the University of Texas at Austin has left one dead and multiple injured.

Stabbing here on UT campus. Please be safe yall. pic.twitter.com/zZG7hz6MIm — Tarzan (@richhomie_qu4d) May 1, 2017

The Austin – Travis County EMS said the stabbing happened at 1:46 pm.

Austin police has one person in custody.

Three other people were taken to the hospital and one or two people walked away with minor injuries.

This story is still developing.