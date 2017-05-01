Man walks out of Denton courthouse, kills himself

DENTON – A man killed himself after walking out of the Denton County district attorney’s office, according to Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a deceased man on the northwest corner of the courthouse parking lot.

Orlando Hinijosa, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said a woman was walking to her car and saw the body. She told courthouse security just before 10 am.

The man had an appointment at the courthouse and fatally shot himself after he walked out.

His identity is not immediately available.