Ja Rule and Fyre Festival officials slapped with huge $100 million lawsuit, plan next year’s festival

EXUMA, BAHAMAS -- By now we've all heard that the Fyre Festival did not go as planned.

The festival was the brain child of Ja Rule and Billy Mcfarland. It was marketed as a two-weekend event, on a private island in the Bahamas, with "the best food, art, and music," but was cancelled after guests found the complete opposite when they arrived.

Safe to say, those who were in charge of putting this thing together is in some deep trouble.

Sure enough, Ja Rule and Mcfarland, along with other Fyre Fest officials have been slapped with a huge $100 million lawsuit.

The suit accuses Fyre Fest of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and breach of contract.

Fyre Fest took to their website to give their side of the story saying, "the Fyre team takes full responsibility for the issues that occurred."

They also said everyone who attended this mess will get a full refund and free VIP passes to next year's festival.

That's right, they're planning this again for next year!

With all the organizers facing at least one lawsuit, that's probably the least of their worries right now.