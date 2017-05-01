East Texas Tornadoes: How you can help the tornado victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN ZANDT COUNTY - Disaster response officials are still sifting through damage from four tornadoes that hit East Texas Saturday.

Areas in Canton, Eustace, and Emory in Van Zandt, Rains, Henderson, and Wood counties were hit. Gov. Greg Abbott toured east Texas Sunday, asking for prayers for the families of those who lost their lives as we rally together to help the victims. "In response to the devastation, I'm confident Texans will come together to rebuild and help their neighbors in need," he said.

You can't physically go to the tornado sites and help out yet; it's still too dangerous. Rescue and recovery crews are still working; downed power lines and fallen trees have roads blocked.

But once crews have completed initial assessment, volunteers with feet on the ground in Van Zandt County will be needed.

Until then, they need monetary donations, mostly but they also need simple things, like water. Here's how you can help:

General Donations

Christus Trinity Mother Frances HealthPark

3203 S. Main Street

Lindale

(903)882-7717

Accepting donated materials such as water, tarps, and plastic bins. Work gloves of all sizes have also been suggested.

First responder teams need peanut butter crackers, protein snacks, and snacks for diabetic neighbors.

Water donations

Champion EMS Station

101 Industrial Boulevard

(Behind Canton Fire Department, Texas Highway 19)

Van Zandt County Fire Marshal/Emergency Management

Canton

Eustace City Hall

107 Edgar Street

Eustace

(Cases can be left outside door if building is closed)

Other things to know

Two Red Cross shelters are set up:

First Methodist Church Life Center

600 S. Buffalo Street

Canton

Emory Civic Center

329 N. Texas Street

Emory

Tornado victims needing assistance can the Red Cross 866-505-4801.

American Red Cross Serving East Texas Disaster Relief at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Help for injured and missing animals - Nicholas Pet Haven Shelter & Dog Park

903-312-7585

Storage for victims

U-Haul company of East Dallas is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to Saturday's tornado victims.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rose City

411 N. Northwest Loop 323

Tyler, TX 75702

(903) 939-2913

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longview

410 W. Marshall Ave.

Longview, TX 75601

(903) 757-3436