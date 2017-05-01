Canton begins recovery from tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, TX — The tornado cleanup continues out in Canton and for folks like the Wells, that means sifting through their devastated storage center, looking for anything that made it through the storm.

“We’re finding a lot of things but it’s just odd that some things that are in a unit that have disappeared,” said Cindy Wells. “But hopefully we’ll find them.”

The disaster has brought armies of volunteers to Van Zandt county, like the Southern Baptist Texas Convention disaster relief.

“We’ve got chainsaw units and so we’ll be taking care of homes,” Bill Bumpas, a spokesman for the organization, said. “In fact, we just talked with one lady, she had a big tree on her house so we’re gonna take that off.”

Meanwhile, over at the Red Cross shelter at First United Methodist, locals were coming in with trucks and loading them up with supplies to take to people who couldn’t make it to the shelter.

“They’re asking through social media and so we’re passing it on to the people who have the big trucks to come to the Red Cross and at least meet them halfway if they can’t get in,” Patrick Watson, a Canton resident, said.

And while donations have been pouring in to the shelter, the recovery from this twister will be months in the making, and much more will be needed.

“There’s going to be a lot of long-term needs,” said Cheryl Thomas, the shelter manager. “Because there’s a lot of homes that have been totally destroyed.”

While the skies may have cleared, the shadow of this storm will stay over Canton for a long time to come.