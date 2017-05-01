Arrest made in Fort Worth murder of woman near TCU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the death of a woman near TCU.

Molly Matheson was found strangled to death April 11 in her home on Waits Avenue, near TCU. For weeks, police had no suspects in question -- until now. Officers arrested 23-year-old Reginald Kimbro.

Matheson's family says the Molly knew Kimbro from her time as a student at the University of Arkansas. Police have not released a motive for the slaying and are continuing to investigate the crime.