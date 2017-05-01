Are you prepared? Here’s what you need to be ready for a tornado

Tornado season is upon us. Do you have everything needed to be prepared if one strikes?

These vicious storms can happen suddenly, so it’s best to be prepare. Here’s basic necessities for a tornado emergency kit.

Water

Canned and/or dried foods

Flashlight, battery powered lanterns – if your home doesn’t have power, use battery powered lights rather than candles to prevent accidental fires

Battery powered radio – listen to the NOAA Weather Radio or your commercial radio station for weather updates

Extra batteries for the radio and flashlight

Prescription medicine

First-aid kit

Whistle – if you’re trapped in debris, don’t try to move yourself. Use a whistle for rescuers to locate you

Your emergency kit should help you survive for at least 72 hours.

Also, be sure to take photos of the damage after the storm for an insurance claim.

Signs of danger:

Large hail

loud roars, thunder

large, dark and low-lying clouds

dark, greenish skies

Be prepared to take shelter immediately.