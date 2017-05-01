Are you prepared? Here’s what you need to be ready for a tornado

Tornado season is upon us. Do you have everything needed to be prepared if one strikes?
These vicious storms can happen suddenly, so it’s best to be prepare. Here’s basic necessities for a tornado emergency kit.
- Water
- Canned and/or dried foods
- Flashlight, battery powered lanterns – if your home doesn’t have power, use battery powered lights rather than candles to prevent accidental fires
- Battery powered radio – listen to the NOAA Weather Radio or your commercial radio station for weather updates
- Extra batteries for the radio and flashlight
- Prescription medicine
- First-aid kit
- Whistle – if you’re trapped in debris, don’t try to move yourself. Use a whistle for rescuers to locate you
Your emergency kit should help you survive for at least 72 hours.
Also, be sure to take photos of the damage after the storm for an insurance claim.
Signs of danger:
- Large hail
- loud roars, thunder
- large, dark and low-lying clouds
- dark, greenish skies
Be prepared to take shelter immediately.