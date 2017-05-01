Active shooter in Dallas, police warn public to avoid area

DALLAS – Dallas police are working an active shooter situation in south Dallas where there are possibly two people shot by a man with a rifle.
The public is cautioned to avoid the area of 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue, near Dolphin Road & I-30, as police search for a suspect.
A tweet from the Dallas Police Association says, “…a fireman has been shot and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray!”
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
32.786409 -96.740715