Unarmed 15-year-old boy shot & killed by Balch Springs officer

BALCH SPRINGS, TX — There’s outrage and confusion after a Balch Springs officer fired into a car filled with teens, killing an unarmed 15-year-old boy.
Police have not released the victim’s name, but community leaders have identified him as 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.
According to a Facebook post from Balch Springs PD, this started late Saturday night as call about underage drinking in the 12300 block of Baron Drive.
“There was an unknown altercation with a vehicle backing down the street towards the officers in an aggressive manner. An officer shot at the vehicle, striking the front seat passenger. One of the individuals was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.”
