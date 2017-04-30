Unarmed 15-year-old boy shot & killed by Balch Springs officer

BALCH SPRINGS, TX — There’s outrage and confusion after a Balch Springs officer fired into a car filled with teens, killing an unarmed 15-year-old boy.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but community leaders have identified him as 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Another family ripped apart by police brutality. There was absolutely no justification for this murder. We demand justice! #InjusticeInHD pic.twitter.com/XsL0cDxQ1L — S. Lee Merritt (@MeritLaw) April 30, 2017

Just heard from the devastated family of an unarmed 15 y/o boy who was shot & killed by police outside of Dallas, TX last night. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 30, 2017

According to a Facebook post from Balch Springs PD, this started late Saturday night as call about underage drinking in the 12300 block of Baron Drive.

“There was an unknown altercation with a vehicle backing down the street towards the officers in an aggressive manner. An officer shot at the vehicle, striking the front seat passenger. One of the individuals was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.