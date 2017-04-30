Midwest mayhem: Severe storms call for State of Emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO -- Texas isn't the only one getting hammered with storms. Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas were also hit by severe weather, and the damage is unreal.

In Missouri, a 72-year old woman's body was found after her car got swept away by flood waters. Her husband was in the car and tried to rescue her but it was too late.

An 18-year old man also drowned after entering a flooded area in his car. And in Arkansas, a 65- year old woman died after a tree fell on her mobile home. No injuries were reported in Oklahoma.

"I just hope I never have to go through it again," one resident said. "It was enough for me. I mean I got my scare."

Even though the tornadoes have passed, the states are now dealing with the flooding aftermath.

"Very, very deep, and very dangerous," an Oklahoma man said about the flooding. "See my socks and my pants? All my stuff is in the car, and now the water is going inside the car."

The governors of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri have all issued a state of emergency.

Spring time is the best time, but we can all agree tornado season can go bye bye.