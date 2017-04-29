SEE IT: Shocking video of Delta pilot smacking a passenger

ATLANTA — Another day, another flight fiasco.

This time, a Delta Airlines pilot is on the hot seat for slapping a woman! TMZ got a hold of cell phone video and says it all started with two women getting into a cat fight on the jetway at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

That’s when you see the pilot grab one of the women by the arm, and it turned into a case of “Mama said knock you out!”

Delta released the following statement to TMZ:

“We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning.”

That's right, he's back on the job. Think he should be fired? Or the woman had it coming?